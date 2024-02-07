New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Renowned singer Adnan Sami is all set to make Delhiites fall in love with his voice all over again at his performance in the national capital this week.

Adnan, one of the main headliners of the Moonrise Festival is scheduled to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 10.

Excited about his gig, Adnan in a video message said, "This Valentine's Day I am coming to increase your heartbeat in India's heartbeat Delhi on 10th February. See you there."

Adnan has been mesmerising fans for years now.

Credited with being the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano in a style he created through the Santoor, he can play over 35 musical instruments. He has also given the music industry several melodious songs.

He is known for his chartbuster tracks like 'Bhar Do Jholi' from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 'Tera Chehra Jab Nazar Aye','Lift Karadey', 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao', and 'Sathiya' .

Adnan Sami applied for and was given Indian citizenship in 2016 on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport expired and the government had not renewed it.

Adnan is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021.

About the award, Adnan earlier told ANI, "Sometimes you don't have words to express yourself. Thankful to Govt. Thankful to people, nothing is possible without them. I dedicate this to my father-mother. It's not only an honour but also a responsibility, which I'll try to carry out well."

His first record in India was a duet with legendary Asha Bhosle.

Earlier in 2022, Adnani surprised his fans with his amazing physical transformation.

He dropped a few images from his Maldives vacation on Instagram and in no time he became the talk of the town due to his chiseled jawline. (ANI)

