Adnan Sami is a huge star and hardly needs any introduction! There might be many singer-composers in Bollywood, but there's no one like him. He has this unique texture to his voice that has its own appeal. When he has made his breakthrough in India, desi fans were mesmerised by his vocal skills as he was just out of this world. Lift Karadey, Tera Chehra, Kabhi Nahi, Dil Kya Kare, and many more are some of his chartbuster tracks that still are fan favourites. Not just this, Sami is also known for his weight loss journey and has inspired many. And as he celebrates his 50th birthday on August 15, here are few unknown facts about the legendary singer-composer that we bet you were not aware of. So, let's get started.

The Asha Bhosle Connection

It’s been said that Adnan Sami met the super singer Asha Bhosle at the RD Burman concert in the United Kingdom when he was 10. It was Ashaji who encouraged him to take up singing as a career. Later, in 2000, she also collaborated with Sami for a romantic album titled Kabhi to Nazar Milao.

Adnan Sami in Sargam

Only a few know that Sami has also acted in a Pakistani film titled Sargam (1995). Not only the movie was his vocal debut, but also his acting debut. He had played the lead role in it and is the only film that he has ever acted in.

His First Single Was In English

While Sami has given hundreds of Hindi songs that are superhit. Do you know that his first song was in English? Adnan's first single was titled Run for His Life which was released in 1986. It was recorded for UNICEF and was loved in the Middle East.

Check It Out:

The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey.. ‘Bohot Shukriya’!!🙏#PadmaAwards — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 25, 2020

Down South

Adnan Sami has also worked as a singer down South. From Boom Boom, Nenjamellam Kadhal, Oh Intha Kadhal to Don't Worry Madabeda, his regional songs were loved by audiences a lot. Talented and how!

Achievements

Sami is the youngest recipient of the Naushad Music Award for Excellence in Music. Lata Mangeshkar and Khyam have received this award. That’s not it, as, in 2003, he also made it to the Limca Book of World Records for being the only Asian artist for playing at a fully sold-out Wembley Stadium for two consecutive nights. He has also been conferred the Padma Shri award for his services in the field of Art.

That’s it, guys! These are some of the unknown facts about the ace singer we bet you were totally clueless about. Talking about his personal life, he is married to Roya Faryabi and has a son. We wish the supreme artist a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

