Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): As Border 2 is set to hit theatres this Friday, the film's lead actor, Sunny Deol , took a stroll down memory lane and shared several BTS pictures from the sets.

From donning an army uniform to firing guns in intense action sequences, Sunny's Border 2 BTS dump is packed with goosebumps-inducing moments.

Also Read | Most Oscars Won by a Single Movie: Know The Complete List.

Check out here

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTxsDRsCcs9/

Also Read | Nick Jonas Enjoys Dosa Breakfast to Priyanka Chopra's Trending Song 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' From 'Barsaat', PeeCee Reacts (Watch Video).

"Friday se #Border2 aap sab ki hai Usse pehle kuch jhalkiyaan #Border2 ke mere safar ki Hai Jurrat," he captioned the post.

Border 2, which also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, will open in theatres from January 23.

Recently, at an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol remembered his father Dharmendra's war film 'Haqeeqat', saying that it had a "strong impact" on him as a child, which motivated him to make 'Border'.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reflected on the film Border's impact on youth, saying he never imagined it would inspire young people to join the armed forces.

"Wherever I go, I never knew that we would give so much confidence to so many young people that they would choose to join the armed forces. Whenever I meet them, they tell me that after watching my film, they decided to join the army," said Sunny. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)