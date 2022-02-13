Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): As Valentine's Day is around the corner, the makers of 'Brahmastra' treated fans with one of the romantic stills of the on-screen and off-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the film.

In the image, the lovebirds can be seen adorably looking into each other's eyes while standing on opposite sides of a gate.

Also Read | Valentine’s Day 2022 Fashion: Let Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Others Help You Pick a Flirty Red Outfit For Your Date Night.

Alia and Ranbir's loved-up picture has left fans in the awe of the couple.

"Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented.

Also Read | Justin Bieber LA Concert Afterparty: Rapper Kodak Black Hospitalised After Sustaining Injuries In A Shooting.

"They look so so so good together," another one wrote.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. Their first film together 'Brahmastra' will be released this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)