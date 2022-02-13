Valentine's Day is right around the corner and while boys are busy picking the right gift for their partners, girls are busy choosing their perfect outfits for date night. Love is already in the air and we are in no mood to let go of it. Girls prefer wearing red on this occasion and who are we to complain? While we know Katrina Kaif is obsessed with this shade and that she probably has an entire wardrobe filled with it, today we'll be elaborating on it further. Valentine's Day 2022: Here's a List of 5 Budget-Friendly Gifts for February 14.

Red is the colour of love and something that we love to flaunt. The colour is probably on every girl's wishlist and they love dressing up in style, wearing different shades of this hue. From a classic maxi gown to an elegant saree, everything looks good in red and there's no reason why you shouldn't wear it. And if you still need any more tips or reasons to wear it, we have picked a few styles that you can wear on this special day. So go ahead and start taking all the essential style cues. Galentine's Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Twitterati Celebrate This Fun Day Before Valentine's Day and Loving Every Second of It!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If you're in a mood to go red and bold this Valentine, pick this off-shoulder, sheer outfit like Priyanka's and make him fall for you harder.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Do you like candyfloss? If yes, this Sara Ali Khan's red and white striped outfit is for you.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Want to play it safe? Pick this maxi dress like Shraddha's.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

If going boho is your choice, Alia Bhatt is here to offer you some sartorial help.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif

Want something long but bodycon? Katrina Kaif's long gown should be your ideal pick.

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

If midi dresses are your favourite, Janhvi can offer you some tips on how to style them the right way.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

If you're not in a favour of an all-red outfit, Ananya's printed dress can be perfect for you.

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, what are you waiting for? Pick that red hot outfit from your wardrobe and get ready to slay.

Happy Valentine's Day!!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2022 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).