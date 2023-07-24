Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The promotions for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' are going on in full swing. On Monday, the duo visited Kolkata for the launch of their new song 'Dhindhora Baje Re'.

The actors added a Bengali touch to their promotional activities today. Alia greeted everyone in Bengali. Ranveer repeated these Bengali lines with Alia.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions dropped an adorable video from Kolkata. The clip shows Ranveer and Alia standing in the middle of a bunch of iconic Kolkata’s yellow cabs parked in a way to form a heart. There was also a welcome message behind them that read, “Welcome to Kolkata Rocky & Rani." The clip was accompanied with their newly released song ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ playing in the background.

After interacting with people from Kolkata, Alia and Ranveer returned to Mumbai a while ago. The two were captured by paps.

Alia and Ranveer were twinning in black outfits.

Ranveer donned a black t-shirt with matching pants, a long jacket. Alia wore a black shirt over her tank top and baggy jeans.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is directed by Karan Johar and will be released on July 28. (ANI)

