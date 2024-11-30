Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is not only known for her acting chops but she also makes sure to leave fans in awe with her fashion sense.

On Saturday, she once again stole everyone's attention with her style as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Dressed in a green ethnic suit, Shraddha undoubtedly exuded grace and elegance.

A day ago, she marked a stylish appearance at an awards ceremony in Mumbai. She made heads turn in statement-making black outfit that added a touch of elegance to the event.

She donned a black mini-bodycon dress with stockings and high boots. For the glam, she opted for a sleek hair look.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, she is basking in the success of her film 'Stree 2', which also features RajKummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana among others.

It was released on August 15, Independence Day 2024, alongside other big Hindi films such as Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

The film has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed the news on his official X handle."#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [#Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Recently, at one of the media summits, Shraddha shared that she got a lovely congratulatory wish from Tabu post 'Stree 2' success.

"Tabu ma'am called me... She had most amazing things to say me on phone. She even sent me a personalised perfume with Stree written on it. She made me feel empowered and made me feel proud of myself," she shared. (ANI)

