Concert season is in full swing from December 2024, with singers and bands lighting up stages across the globe. From Diljit Dosanjh to the British band Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Karan Aujla, the concert season promises unforgettable performances. Closer to home, in India, fans were already grooving to Aujla's hit song Tauba Tauba when it was released, with his vocals and Vicky Kaushal’s charm creating waves/ Now, all eyes are on the highly anticipated debut of Aujla's eight-city India tour, It Was All A Dream, which has fans brimming with excitement. Karan Aujla Announces India Tour Dates for ‘It Was All a Dream’ After ‘Tauba Tauba’ Success.

Guest List for Karan Aujla – It Was All A Dream Tour

According to Bollywood Hungama, a stellar lineup of celebrities is set to join the popular musician on stage. Reports hint at potential guest appearances from Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal, DIVINE, Badshah, KR$NA, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, Badshah, DIVINE, and KR$NA, frequent collaborators with Aujla, are expected to join him in Mumbai and New Delhi for high-energy performances. On the other hand, actors like Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill, being the hardcore Punjabis they are, will surprise the crowd in Chandigarh. It is also rumoured that Pushpa 2 actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will make their debut appearances during the India tour. The Mumbai leg of the tour is set to feature a setlist paying tribute to timeless Bollywood soundtracks, with Karan Johar and his industry friends likely to attend. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed, “Karan Aujla aims to make his India tour a celebration of Indian music and Punjabi culture. He's been planning this tour for over a year and has some exciting surprises for Indian fans.” ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla Halts London Concert After Shoe Hurled at Him, Urges Fans To Show Respect (Watch Video).

Karan Aujla’s ‘It Was A Dream’ India Tour

Karan Aujla's It Was A Dream India tour will be produced and presented by Team Innovation and Live Nation, scheduled for December 2024 and early January 2025. However, the tour promoters and the artists' teams have not commented on the rumoured lineup, speculation has already increased excitement for the India leg of the It Was All A Dream World Tour, which has visited countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream India tour begins on December 7. 2024, in Chandigarh, followed by December 13 in Bengaluru, December 15 in New Delhi, and December 21 in Mumbai. Known for hits like Softly, On Top, and the recent Tauba Tauba, Aujla dominated the music scene. Fans can expect electrifying performances as he brings his chart-toppers to life.

Check Out Karan Aujla’s Post

Karan Aujla's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).