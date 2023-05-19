Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived on the red carpet of this year's event. She dressed herself in a black and silver hooded gown from the collections of Sophie Couture.

Needless to say, Aishwarya's dramatic avatar is bound to win the hearts of the fashion world. The former Miss World completed the look with ruby lips.

The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture has shared the details of the dress. The post said, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection."

The Paparazzi went crazy on the red carpet as they keep on chanting the name of the diva. Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces on the international podium, especially at Cannes.

Earlier, Aishwarya's one look from Cannes went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

"The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo's grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival. (ANI)

