After making noise with her lizard neckpiece and orange ruffled dress, Urvashi Rautela, for her second appearance at Cannes Film Festival opted for a rather dramatic gown in two shades. For the prestigious event on May 18, the diva was seen in a cream and blue off-shoulder gown with scale details and plunging neckline. However, it was her blue lips which grabbed the max attention at the French Riviera. Further, she tied her hair in a bun and wore a statement jewellery. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2023: Bollywood Beauty Slays in Oversize White Cape at 76th Cannes Film Festival (View Pic).

Urvashi Rautela's Sexy Cannes Appearance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Mascot (@bollywoodmascot)

