Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, on Monday began the preparations for their upcoming action film 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture which he captioned, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty 's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster."

In the picture, Ajay could be seen posing with director Rohit Shetty.

'Singham Again' is going to be the third instalment of the super hit cop franchise 'Singham'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

Soon after the 'Runway 34' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"We are excited to your upcoming movie," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Very Good News Ajay Sir #Singhamagain."

"Excited as always for my very favorite actor- director duo," another fan wrote.

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise and in a comedy film 'All the best' and luckily all of them performed well.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty recently released comedy film 'Cirkus' which starred Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Rohit's next directorial is an an upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Ajay, on the other hand, will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's next sports drama film 'Maidaan' and in an action thriller film 'Bholaa'. (ANI)

