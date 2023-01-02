Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that his eldest daughter Teddy has dyslexia. The Angels hitmaker announced in 2020 that he suffered from the condition and has now confirmed that his 10-year-old girl has also been diagnosed so, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Williams told Galore magazine: "My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me. When I was growing up in Stoke-on-Trent in the Eighties, however, dyslexia was still a completely unknown diagnosis." "I have to explain to her what dyslexia is, what it means for people, how to deal with it. And that if you suffer from it, you're not automatically stupid."

Robbie, who also has Charlie, 8, Coco, 4, and Beau, 2, with wife Ayda Field, said that Teddy had been struggling after being abandoned by a friend following her diagnosis with the learning condition. The 48-year-old star said, "The other thing, one of her friends decided overnight that she didn't want anything to do with her any more. Teddy was devastated, completely desperate."

"I tried to make it clear to her that sometimes you just have to let other people go, that you should let them go - but without sacrificing your own self-esteem in the process. This girl did not serve her love and friendship. Again, as I said, I speak from experience." He previously explained that he was "numerically dyslexic" as he finds it hard to add and subtract numbers together and struggles to remember key dates such as family birthdays. Robbie Williams Opens Up About Ghosts, Spirits and Aliens, Says ‘Since I’ve Had Kids I Don’t See Them’.

He said, "I'm numerically dyslexic. I can't add or subtract. I always get in trouble because I don't know my kids' birth dates and I don't know our anniversary and I don't know my wife's birthday ... I can't even remember our house in Los Angeles. It has four digits for the start of the address and I can't ever remember what those digits are."