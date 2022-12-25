Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a message of appreciation and gratitude for this film in his career spanning three decades.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Atrangi Re' actor wrote, "#RakshaBandhan is one film that will always be close to my heart. I feel so blessed to have received so much love and support".

"Now, I invite you all to watch the World TV Premiere of the film with your entire family, on Sat 24th Dec 8 PM on @ZeeCinema," he added.

Akshay had shared screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'Raksha Bandhan', which released on August 11. To note, 'Raksha Bandhan' marked Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film was produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, 'Raksha Bandhan' also stared Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters.

On collaborating with Rai on 'Raksha Bandhan' after 'Atrangi Re', Akshay said, "I were to describe Aanand sir, it would be a warm hug. That's what being around him feels like. He's someone who I feel is very honest and passionate about his craft. Hence, he won't make you do something which isn't being honest to the character of film. What makes us click is that I feel we are very similar as people, simple living, love for food, can't sit idle, even if it's just Ludo, we play in our free time".

The film was shot in Delhi last year. (ANI)

