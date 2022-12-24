Actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on December 24. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself. Tunisha Sharma Death: No Suicide Note Recovered; Police to Investigate TV Actress' Demise From Both Murder and Suicide Angle.

Police are investigating on the spot, Waliv Police officer told that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear. Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3. Young Katrina Kaif was portrayed by Tunisha Sharma in the films Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. In Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she too had a brief appearance.