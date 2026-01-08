Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's much-awaited return to the horror-comedy genre has suffered a slight delay, with the release of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' pushed to May 2026.

The film, which was originally set to hit theatres in April this year, has been rescheduled to May 15, 2026.

The makers confirmed the news on social media, along with posters from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTN2vxUjP8S/

"Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla," the post's caption read.

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Bhooth Bangla' marks the filmmaker's reunion with Akshay Kumar on the big screen after 15 years. The film's shooting wrapped in May last year, with the actor confirming the same with a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

The 'Housefull' actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video with a waterfall in the background. Akshay is seen dancing to a song while dressed in joggers and a green shirt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJyTucazU-U/

While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "And that's a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. As per the press note by the makers, the film has been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

'Bhooth Bangla' is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, and the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan.

The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. (ANI)

