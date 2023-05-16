Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Academy Award winner Al Pacino is all set to join filmmaker David Mamet's intriguing thriller movie 'Assassination' alongside a star-studded cast. The film will open at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Market.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, the cast of the thriller has evolved post the addition of 'The Godfather' star joining actors Viggo Mortensen, John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon and Courtney Love.

The audience can expect top-notch quality from the movie as the performers collectively count for an Oscar win, two Academy nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA award to prove the class of their work.

The movie will head towards Cannes Film Festival; 2023 which kicks starts on Tuesday. The script comes from Nicholas Celozzi and director David Mamet, former Pulitzer Prize winner and an Oscar nominee.

The film will re-narrate the fateful murder of John F. Kennedy from the mob's point of view, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK's attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected, reports Deadline.

Pic is being produced by Corey Large and Nicholas Celozzi. Executive producers are John Burnham, Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton and Pia Patatian, Jordan Nott, Bernie Gewissler and Amar Balaggan.

Production is planned to kick start in September in Vancouver. (ANI)

