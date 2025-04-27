Famous People Born on April 25: April 25 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from various fields. Among them are renowned actor Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles in films such as The Godfather and Scarface, and actress Renée Zellweger, famous for her roles in Bridget Jones's Diary and Chicago. Also celebrating their birthday is Indian playback singer Arijit Singh, whose soulful voice has won hearts worldwide. Other birthdays on this day include actress Shriya Pilgaonkar and entrepreneur Adam Neumann, known for his role in founding the co-working space company, WeWork. Additionally, former cricketer Monty Panesar, celebrated for his spin bowling, shares the day with these stars.

