Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Al Pacino feels like actor Timothee Chalamet is the best fit to play his role in a probable 'Heat' film sequel.

During the Tribeca Film Festival, founded by producer Jane Rosenthal and legendary actor Robert De Niro, when Pacino was asked who could do justice to his character of Lt. Vincent Hanna in the movie 'Heat', the 82-year-old Pacino took the name of Chalamet, reported the People Magazine.

"Timothee Chalamet. I mean, he's a wonderful actor. Great looks," said the 'Devil's Advocate' actor.

As per Variety, writer-director Michael Mann would soon be releasing a sequel of the super-hit crime story 'Heat', this year on August 9 along with a novel titled, 'Heat 2'.

The upcoming novel will contain details of the lives of the high-profile criminals Lt. Hanna and Neil McCauley post the events of the first film, reported People Magazine.

The Tribeca Film Festival was held at the United Palace from June 9 to June 19, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1995 film 'Heat' starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

For the unversed, Al Pacino is a renowned actor of the 20th century, featuring in many noteworthy films like 'Serpico', 'The Irishman', 'Scent of a Woman', and 'The Godfather Part 2". He bagged the Best Actor Oscar and a Golden Globe for his film, 'Scent of a Woman'.

Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet has also been establishing a stronghold in Hollywood. He has several important films to his name like 'Beautiful Boy', 'Dune', 'Ladybird', and 'Little Woman'. He was also nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Chalamet will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's'Dune: Part Two' which is set to hit the theatres on October 23. (ANI)

