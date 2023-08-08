William Friedkin, one of American cinema's prolific filmmakers who gave viewers several classics and won an Oscar in the process, is no more. The director of what are considered as masterpieces in their genres, The French Connection and The Exorcist, died on August 7, 2023, at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 87. William Friedkin Dies at 87, Oscar-Winning Director Was Known For The Exorcist, The French Connection and The People Vs Paul Crump and More.

Born in Chicago in 1935, Friedkin began his career in television in the '60s making documentaries and also directing an episodes for The Alfred Hitchcock Hour. His feature film debut was the 1965 Cher-starrer Good Times. In his early phase, he also directed the 1968 film The Night They Raided Minsky's which was a musical comedy about an Amish girl who becomes a burlesque dancer in New York City. William Friedkin also made The Boys in the Band, the movie adaptation of the popular stageplay by the same name. The film was considered groundbreaking then for being a major feature film having nearly all gay characters in the lead.

It was, however, with The French Connection, where the director hit the major leagues. The movie was a critical and commercial success, even garnering a couple of Oscars, including one for the director. He nearly missed another for making The Exorcist, considered as one of the best and the most path-breaking horror films of all time, which also became a major hit at the box office globally.

Friedkin's career post The Exorcist never managed to hit the high of this success, but there were some cult films and a few underrated successes. His last movie that came out in the theatres was back in 2011 - Killer Joe - but he had recently completed filming his comeback to cinema, The Caine Mutiny Court - Martial, that was all set to premiere at 80th Venice International Film Festival. Who knew then this would be his swansong...

As we mourn the demise of this fine filmmaker, do check out these five films of William Friedkin if you are not very familiar with his work.

The French Connection (1971)

Considered as one of the best thrillers ever made, The French Connection is still popular among movie buffs for some of the best chase sequences ever filmed (it is said that one particular car sequence was shot without taking city permits). The French Connection was praised then for its gritty action choreography, the hand-held camerawork that was considered innovative then and for the performance of the great Gene Hackman. The French Connection won five Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Hackman), Best Director, Best Film Editing, and Best Adapted Screenplay, while bagging three other nominations. The French Connection is available to rent on Google Play and Prime Video.

The Exorcist (1973)

What can be said about The Exorcist that has not been said already? The film, starring Linda Blair, was such a sensation when it came out that it captured the attention of the entire world and if you consider inflation, the movie still remains the highest grossing horror film and also the most successful R-rated film of all time. In fact, the R-Rating even exists thanks to The Exorcist, after the MPAA ratings board realised that families were taking kids to watch the film despite its quite gruesome and scary content, and the X-rating that existed then was harsher for the film's commercial viabilities. Friedkin was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director, but lost to George Roy Hill for The Sting. The Exorcist is available for rent on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Hungama Play online. The Exorcist Believer Trailer: Ellen Burstyn Returns As Chris MacNeil In This Sequel To Help the Parents of Two Possessed Girls.

Sorcerer (1977)

From hereon, we are listing some of the director's underrated but cult works. Sorcerer was not critically acclaimed nor was it a commercial success when it released. However, over the years, the viewers and even the critics were kinder to the film, and praised the director for his terse treatment of this heist-thriller. It isn't an easy film to watch from a mainstream point of view, and many credit it to be an inspired remake of the 1953 French film The Wages of Fear, a movie the director was a fan of but he didn't agree with the comparison. The film was plagued with budget troubles and difficult production issues, but it retained some of the most tense sequences in cinema. Sorcerer can be rented on iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Instant Video.

Cruising (1980)

Cruising is a film that continues to baffle the viewers whether it is an inexcusable misstep from the director or a misunderstood masterpiece. A mystery thriller set against the backdrop of underground gay culture of New York City, Cruising stars Al Pacino as an undercover cop trying to catch a serial killer who targets and kills gay men. The film was very notorious then for its commentary on LGBTQ+ movement, and for some brutal imagery and gay intimate scenes, and faced plenty of studio interferences resulting in deletions of scenes involving acts of gay sex. However, while the final film is hardly the best of William Friedkin's works, it is a very curious oddity that deserves your attention. Cruising can be rented on Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu. Al Pacino Birthday Special: From The Godfather Part II to Heat, 5 Performances of the Acclaimed Star That Completely Floored Us!

Killer Joe (2011)

Killer Joe is the last film of William Friedkin that reached the theatres and is a major entry in what is considered as the McConaissance - the era that saw the resurgence of Matthew McConaughey as an actor that culminated with his Oscar Best Actor win with Dallas Buyers Club. Killer Joe revolved around a dysfunctional family living in a trailer park and how the relationships are further messed up with the entry of a contract killer (and also a cop) Joe, played by McConaughey. Killer Joe is not an easy watch, especially for an infamous scene that would make you think twice before you relish a piece of fried chicken leg. Killer Joe is available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu.

Honorable Mentions: The Boys in the Band, To Live and Die in LA, Jade, Rules of Engagement, The Hunted and Bug.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).