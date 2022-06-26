Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Actor and wrestler Alexander Nevsky is all set to star in the new western 'Taken from Rio Bravo'. The project recently completed principal photography in Arizona under the direction of filmmaker Joe Cornet.

According to Deadline, 'Taken from Rio Bravo' also stars Matthias Hues, Irina Antonenko, Don 'The Dragon' Wilson, Cynthia Rothrock, John Fallon and Cornet himself.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week: Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 on Netflix, Chris Pratt's The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video, Shraddha Srinath's Dear Vikram on Voot Select and More.

This project is part of two upcoming movies, with the other one being 'Gunfight at Rio Bravo'. It was shot last year and will be released first, in which Nevsky plays a mysterious Russian gunslinger named Ivan Turchin.

The film follows two friends in 1874, East Texas who pursue a posse of sadistic human traffickers who have kidnapped five women. Along with an Indian scout they race against time to find and free the women before the traffickers sell them to sex-slave buyers at the Mexican border.

Also Read | Late Sidhu Moose Wala's Last Song 'SYL' Removed from YouTube (View Pic).

"Not only did the same wonderful production team [from Gunfight at Rio Bravo] sign up again, we also returned to the great Arizona location of Gammons' Gulch," said Cornet.

He added, "This time we up the ante on bigger action by including the great Cynthia Rothrock and world kickboxing champ Don 'the Dragon' Wilson! Alexander Nevsky, of course, returns as our lead, Ivan Turchin as does yours truly as Sheriff Kelly. Audiences will be thrilled at the new level of western action featured in Taken From Rio Bravo."

As per Deadline, Craig Hamann wrote the film with Eric Brenner serving as its executive producer. Nevsky, whose other credits include 'Moscow Heat', 'The Black Rose' and 'Showdown in Manila', is producing through his Hollywood Storm production banner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)