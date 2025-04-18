Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre have started the filming for their upcoming web series, directed by Paatal Lok director Prosit Roy in Delhi.

The show is supposedly based on the Ranga-Billa murder case, which is one of the most shocking and high-profile crimes in Delhi's history.

The upcoming series aims to capture the details of the crime and its impact on the people of Delhi at the time.

As per the press note, the film adopts an investigative look into the case that followed the murders.

The makers have not officially confirmed the storyline yet.

As per the press note, the case, which dates back to 1978, involved the brutal kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.

The two children were abducted by Kuljeet Singh, known as Ranga, and Jasbir Singh, known as Billa, who initially intended to steal a car but later changed plans after finding the children inside.

The case shook the entire nation and led to widespread public outrage. It also played a significant role in the development of stricter laws related to kidnapping and child safety.

As per the press note shared by the makers, the team has been researching the case in detail for months now.

"The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show, which has commenced shoot in the capital will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It's being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi. The shoot is currently on in various parts of the city."

The upcoming series is one of the first times the Ranga-Billa case is being adapted for a scripted series, with Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre taking on lead roles. (ANI)

