Actor Ali Fazal will soon grace the Off-Broadway stage. Ali's Off-Broadway debut will take place in a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility to theatre enthusiasts in New York City. The highly-anticipated production is directed by Alexander Malichnikov and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October, as per a statement.

"It's a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds," Ali said. Ali was recently seen in the Hollywood film Kandahar.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, Kandahar follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into hostile territory in Afghanistan. When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.