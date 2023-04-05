The new action-packed trailer for Kandahar has premiered and Gerard Butler is back to doing what he does best: saving people. Starring Butler as a CIA operative who has been compromised in Afghanistan alongside his translator, he must make it to an extraction point while fighting those after him. The trailer also gave us glimpses at Ali Fazal (who we did miss in the first trailer) and Elnaaz Norouzi as well. Kandahar Trailer: Gerard Butler Caught in a Race for Survival; We Miss Ali Fazal in First Explosive Promo of Upcoming Action Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

