Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, shared a couple of beautiful sunkissed selfies. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped the pictures which she captioned, "sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. happy Sunday." In the pictures, Alia could be seen donning a pink nightsuit with her hair tied up in a bun. Mira Rajput Invites Alia Bhatt to Cross Mumbai Sea Link for a Cup of Coffee.

Soon after the Raazi actor shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Deepika Padukone commented," Why do I smell #ashwagandhabounce ?." Actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Baby mama glow." A fan commented, " Beautiful mommy @aliaabhatt ." The Brahmastra couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl, Raha, on November 6. New Mommy Alia Bhatt Radiates Glow in Sunkissed Pictures Straight From Her Bathroom!

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Deepika Padukone Reacts to Alia's Sunkissed Selfies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

