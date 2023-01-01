Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Sunday early morning, shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."

In the pictures, Alia could be seen flaunting her cute dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit.

She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia.

Soon after the 'Raazi' actor shared the pictures fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"raha's mommy is so adorable herself," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Wish you a very happy new year."

"You are looking so cuite aliaa," another fan wrote.

The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

Alia and Ranbir are one of the most loved Bollywood celebrity couples. (ANI)

