Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): In 2022, a number of celebrities embarked on the most important chapter of their lives by becoming parents for the first time.

While some parents have already shared their babies' first photos, others have chosen to keep them private.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Pooja Hegde, Whose Nailed This Blingy Outfit?.

The list of celebrities who became parents this year is lengthy, ranging from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. As we approach 2023, here is a list of celebrities who were blessed with little miracles in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Vasai Court Sends Accused Sheezan Khan to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

The wedding of Alia and Ranbir in April was one of the most anticipated events of the year. Alia revealed her pregnancy in June, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha, on November 6, 2022.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWGK8gsIkr/

Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja

Anand and Sonam announced their pregnancy in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja into the world on August 20.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiupYRpKwPK/

Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, four years after their wedding. The couple announced the birth of their first child, born via surrogacy, in a joint statement on Instagram. Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is the name given to the couple's child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkxjAY2OIQx/

Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their daughter Devi earlier this month, on December 12, after announcing their pregnancy in August 2022. The couple named their baby girl Devi Basu Singh Grover after sharing the happy news with fans.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClY8_19BZRq/

Kajal Aggarwal - Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal and her husband Gautam welcomed their son Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The 'Singham' actor frequently posts photos and videos of her baby boy on her social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmV6-eB18Y/

Nayanthara - Vignesh Shivan

Actor Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot four months ago in June 2022, in a dreamy wedding, and the couple welcomed twin babies named Uyir and Ulagam into their family in October 2022.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjfo4d_PayY/

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa

On April 3, comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy, named Lakshya. Bharti frequently shares her son's photos and videos on social media. In December 2021, Bharti announced her pregnancy. Haarsh and Bharti married on December 3, 2017, in a small ceremony in Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)