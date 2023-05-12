Mother's Day is a one-of-a-kind day that honours all mothers, who are often forgotten for their contributions. It's a day to honour all mothers' incalculable and selfless contributions to their children's success. Many famous celebrities recently became moms and have frequently proved that they can accept and enjoy pregnancy while maintaining their professional careers. Mother's Day 2023 Special: Bollywood Songs in Hindi That Celebrate Spirit of Motherhood.

As Mother's Day is just around the corner, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who will be celebrating their first Mother's Day.

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl, Raha, in November last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Sonam Kapoor

In March 2022, Anand and Sonam made the pregnancy public. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The Neerja actor frequently shares adorable pictures of her son on her social media. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Blessed with Baby Boy (View Post).

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Announcing her daughter's name, she shared a post on social media which reads, ""12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Kajal Agarwal

Singham girl Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The actor usually shares pictures and videos of her baby boy on her social media handles.

Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is the newest mommy in the B-town. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby's arrival, the 14 Phere actor shared a post which reads, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar."