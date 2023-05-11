Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): A mother is the epitome of love and affection, sacrificing every bit of her life. A mother does everything and anything to ensure the well-being of her child. They are our best guides and nobody can make us feel special like them. Regardless of our age, we will always be kids to them.

Thankfully, Bollywood has created several songs dedicated to mothers over the years, reiterating the importance of 'Maa' in our lives.

As we celebrate Mother's Day, on May 14th, check out the below-mentioned soothing melodies that you can play this Mother's Day to shower love on your mom.

1. Chunar

Bollywood never fails to disappoint, whether it is about our mother's happiness or our motherland India. This song is from the film 'ABCD 2,' and it depicts Varun Dhawan dancing while remembering his mother, who has been his support. Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics of this song are written by Mayur Suri. The song received massive love from the audience.

2. Maa

Talking about the best Mother's day song? How can one forget this super-emotional song from the film 'Taare Zameen Par'? The film had a distinct narrative in and of itself, and the song may be heard on stage when this youngster, Ishaan Awasthi, was sent to his boarding school for his own good. The song was written by Prasoon Joshi and performed by Shankar Mahadevan. The film also starred Aamir Khan and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles.

3. Luka Chuppi

The song is from the film 'Rang De Basanti', in which a group of Delhi-based friends struggle for the honour of their comrade, an airforce man. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and A.R. Rehman and penned by Prasoon Joshi and A.R. Rehman, the melodious track received great responses from the audience and has been viewed over 34 million times.

4. Meri Maa

Sung by the legendary singer K.K. and penned by Irshad Kamil, the song was a part of the film 'Yaariyaan' and depicted the protagonist expressing his love for his mother while performing at a concert.

5. Maa Da Laadla

Too much of emotional tracks? You can listen to this fun song from the comedy film 'Dostana' to spend some fun time with your mother. This song is perfect for any guy who has gone out of their mother's hand. Be it after getting married or after he moved out of the city.

6. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai

Mother's Day would be incomplete without listening to and crooning to this lovely music 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai'. 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai,' sung by the famous Lata Mangeshkar, is from the 1968 film 'Raja Aur Runk'. The music was created by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, while the lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi. Nirupa Roy, Bollywood's favourite on-screen mother, is featured in the song. (ANI)

