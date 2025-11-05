Berlin [Germany], November 5 (ANI): Italian director Alice Rohrwacher will be presented with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 38th European Film Awards, scheduled for January 17, 2026, in Berlin.

The honour celebrates Rohrwacher's significant contribution to world cinema and her longstanding collaboration with producer Carlo Cresto-Dina and his production company Tempesta, which has produced all her feature films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The European Film Academy lauded Rohrwacher "for her unusual and inspiring body of work," highlighting her "careful eye for the realities of a teenager's life and a big heart for the countryside," and calling her "one of contemporary cinema's most distinctive voices worldwide."

Born in Tuscany, Rohrwacher studied literature and philosophy in Turin before pursuing a career in documentary filmmaking in Lisbon. She made her feature debut with Corpo Celeste (2011), which premiered at Cannes and received nominations at the Italian David di Donatello Awards. Her follow-up, The Wonders (2014), won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes, while Happy as Lazzaro (2018) earned the Best Screenplay award and nominations at both the European Film Awards and David di Donatello Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rohrwacher's later works include the documentary Futura (2021), reflecting Italian teenagers' perspectives, and La Chimera (2023), a Cannes-premiered drama about grave robbers dealing in Etruscan antiquities, starring Josh O'Connor, Alba Rohrwacher, and Isabella Rossellini. La Chimera received multiple international nominations, including for European Film Awards, winning for production design. Her short film Le Pupille (2023) was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film.

The European Film Awards, organized annually by the European Film Academy, aim to honour excellence in European filmmaking and celebrate the continent's cinematic heritage, with a community comprising over 5,000 members, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

