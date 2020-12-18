Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney couldn't help but gush over her superstar husband George Clooney during a recent virtual book launch event.

According to Fox News, the human rights lawyer appreciated her husband's patience and understanding while she had been working on her 1000-plus-page legal text, 'The Right to a Fair Trial in International Law.'

"I know this process seemed interminable to him. Especially since I was always so sure that this was 'the very last drafting session,' over and over again," People magazine quoted Amal Clooney as saying.

The 42-year-old lawyer also shared how the drafting of the book took place at all of the locations where he had been filming and shared how he had always been "patient" and "encouraging."

"The book drafting took place at all his filming locations and throughout the process ... he was not only patient but so wonderfully encouraging and inspiring," she said.

Clooney went on to term the actor-director as "amazing," and thanked him.

"I think he's watching this downstairs in the kitchen, so I just want to say 'thank you.' For my side, I can promise for the sake of our marriage that I will never do this again," the 42-year-old said.

As per Fox News, Amal Clooney's new book aims at throwing light on how people in power can use the power to abuse ordinary people. (ANI)

