Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening India's sports ecosystem, Raksha Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCoE), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to a release.

On the occasion, high-performance sports science equipment contributed by the ICICI Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative was inaugurated and dedicated to athletes. The upcoming Multipurpose Hall will provide modern infrastructure for training, fitness and performance development of sportspersons under the Khelo India Mission.

Addressing the gathering, Raksha Khadse said that the Khelo India Mission is creating a robust sporting ecosystem by integrating grassroots development with world-class infrastructure. She highlighted that CSR partnerships are playing an increasingly important role in strengthening advanced facilities and scientific training systems, directly enhancing athletes' preparation for national and international competitions.

The event was attended by Abhijeet Singh Pawar, Zonal Head, ICICI Bank; Arjun Gaikwad, President, MASSIA; and Monika Ghuge, Deputy Director, Sports Authority of India, along with senior officials of SAI and other stakeholders.

The collaboration between the Sports Authority of India and ICICI Foundation reflects a growing synergy between government initiatives and corporate participation in sports development. Such partnerships are expected to strengthen high-performance programmes and create greater opportunities for young athletes in the region.

The Khelo India Mission continues to focus on infrastructure development, early talent identification and scientific support systems to accelerate India's journey towards becoming a leading global sporting nation. (ANI)

