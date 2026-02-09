New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said on Monday that the opposition is not prepared for parliamentary discussions and is intentionally creating disruptions in the House during the ongoing Parliament Budget Session. He stated that the government is ready to answer any questions raised by the opposition and desires all matters to be discussed without interruption.

RS MP K Laxman said," We wanted everything to be discussed, decided, and no disruption at all. Our government is prepared to answer any questions raised by the opposition, but unfortunately, the opposition is not prepared to be in parliament. They want to make some ruckus, disrupt the house, and get rid of it."

Speaking to ANI, he also said we are ready to discuss any topic related to India-US, the budget, or other issues.

"Anything. Now the discussions are going on regarding the budget. Already, the President's speech is over. Now, on the budget, the government is prepared. What sort of budget is it? It is not just for one year. It is the budget of the 21st century to ensure that Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is achieved by 2047. And our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's budget is not just about revenue and expenditure; it is about building up the nation," K Laxman added.

Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to begin discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27 on Monday, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, for the ninth consecutive time. Asserting that the Budget is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years.

The Centre also announced an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options (F&O) to discourage speculative trading. (ANI)

