Mumbai, February 9: US President Donald Trump extended his public support to the USA cricket team on Sunday, February 8, as the squad competes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Taking to social media, the President praised the team's growing strength and signalled the rising profile of the sport in the United States. The message arrived as Team USA prepares for a critical transition in the tournament schedule, moving from India to Sri Lanka for their upcoming group-stage fixtures.

A Presidential Shout-Out by Donald Trump for USA Cricket Team

In a post shared on Truth Social, President Trump highlighted the team's presence on the world stage, writing: "I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!"

The message was subsequently reshared by Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, who was in attendance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to witness the team's opening match. While the President’s encouragement was widely welcomed by fans, some observers noted the timing of the post, which occurred approximately 24 hours after the team had completed its high-profile opener against the defending champions. Team India Funny Memes Go Viral As Men in Blue Suffer Massive Batting Collapse During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Gallant Effort by USA Cricket Team Against Defending Champions

The US team began its campaign on February 7 with a challenging fixture against India in Mumbai. Despite the eventual 29-run defeat, the American side earned international praise for pushing the tournament favourites to the limit.

Early Breakthroughs: The US bowling attack, led by Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29), dismantled India’s top order, reducing the hosts to a precarious 77/6 at one stage.

The Chase: Chasing a target of 162, American batters Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) and Shubham Ranjane (37) kept the contest alive until the final overs, eventually finishing at 132/8.

The performance reinforced the USA's reputation as a "giant killer", a status they first earned during their historic victory over Pakistan in the 2024 edition of the tournament.

Tournament Outlook: The Road Ahead

Team USA is currently placed in Group A, alongside cricketing powerhouses India and Pakistan, as well as the Netherlands and Namibia. The 2026 tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring a total of 20 nations. Following the presidential boost, the team has travelled to Colombo, Sri Lanka, where they are scheduled to face Pakistan on February 10. This match is considered a "must-watch" for fans, as it provides a rematch of the 2024 upset that helped propel cricket into the American mainstream. Nostalgic Moment for Saurabh Netravalkar As He Returns to Wankhede Stadium Ahead of India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Cricket's Growth in the United States

The President's recognition is seen by analysts as a landmark moment for a sport that has historically struggled for attention in the U.S. market. With the success of Major League Cricket (MLC) and the recent infrastructure developments in Florida and Texas, the national team’s performance in the 2026 World Cup is being viewed as a vital benchmark for the sport's domestic expansion.

