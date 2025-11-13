Actor Ameesha Patel has come forward to call out the media for not giving privacy to the Deol family amid the ailing health of legendary actor Dharmendra. Subhash Ghai Prays for Dharmendra’s Speedy Recovery, Calls Him ‘He-Man of Our Industry’ (View Post).

In an Instagram post, Ameesha, who shares a close bond with Deol family, wrote, "I strongly believe the media needs to leave the Deol family alone at this time n respect their privacy."

View Ameesha Patel's Post:

Ameesha Patel's Instagram

A few days ago, Ameesha even visited the Breach Candy Hospital to extend her support to the Deol family.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, filmmaker Karan Johar also criticised the "paparazzi and media circus" around Dharmendra's health.

Urging all to show compassion during tough time, Karan wrote, "When basic courtesy and sensitivity leaves our hearts and our actions we know we are a doomed race. PLEASE leave a family alone!!!! They are already emotionally combatting so much.... Its heartbreaking to see a paparazzi and media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema... this is not coverage it's DISRESPECT."

Karan and Ameesha's posts came a few hours after Sunny Deol requested the media gathered outside his father, legendary superstar Dharmendra's residence, to disperse and respect the family's privacy.

Sunny addressed the media with folded hands and urged them to go back home.

"You too have parents at home. You have children. Have some shame," Sunny said.

Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Shifted Home for Further Care.

While talking to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. (Wednesday). His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue."