Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 5 (ANI): Actor Amey Wagh, who is playing an antagonist, Rasul in 'Asur 2', spoke about the challenges of playing a dark character and also shared his working experience with Arshad Warsi in the web series.

While talking about the challenges of playing a dark character, he said, "I didn't allow my character to mess with my head. But yes, I did stay in the zone because it is a challenging character. He is a very cold-blooded character, not an innocent or good person. But instrumental music pieces helped me during the shooting. It helped me in a way that playing such a dark character didn't hinder my inner peace."

He also shared some BTS moments and how it was to work with Arshad, "There's a scene where Rasul speaks a lot. I remember the whole set being silent that day. It was one take, and we got it. I didn't talk much about this set because it is a crucial character. I was starstruck by Arshad Sir. He is a chameleon. He'll be cracking jokes one minute, and the moment he hears "action," he immediately gets into his character. On the other hand, I stayed in my zone throughout."

Helmed by director Oni Sen, 'Asur 2' features actors like Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

