Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Indian film industry bid an emotional farewell to one of its most iconic figures, Manoj Kumar, as his funeral was held on April 5, 2025, at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai.

The actor and director, known for his portrayal of strong patriotic characters, was laid to rest with full state honours, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema.

The funeral was attended by a host of prominent Bollywood figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Prem Chopra, among others.

The father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, along with other close friends and family members, gathered to pay their respects to the legendary "Bharat Kumar."

The actor's body, draped in the Indian tricolour, was escorted to the crematorium, while the ambulance carrying his mortal remains was adorned with garlands and flowers in the national colours, symbolizing his lifelong association with patriotism in cinema.

Veteran actor Vindu Dara, speaking to ANI, shared his admiration for Kumar and acknowledged the challenges the country faced during Kumar's era. "There were many problems during Manoj uncle's time... now films on unity should be made. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are one... He (Manoj Kumar) is immortal and will always remain alive," said Vindu.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, deeply moved by the loss, described Kumar as "the Vishwa Kala Ratna of India" and expressed that "he is Bharat Ratna," emphasizing his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema.

The final rites, which took place at the Vile Parle crematorium, were attended by many more celebrities and admirers who wished to offer their final respects.

A solemn ceremony unfolded, with a guard of honour being presented to the departed icon by the police, acknowledging his significant contributions to both cinema and the nation.

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan) on July 24, 1937, earned his place as a cinematic legend through his powerful portrayals of nationalistic characters.

His memorable roles in films like 'Upkar' (1967), 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970), and 'Shaheed' (1965) helped define the genre of patriotic cinema in India.

In addition to his acting, Kumar made an indelible mark as a director and producer. His directorial debut 'Upkar' won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film, and he continued to contribute to the industry with films that captured the spirit of India.

His death at the age of 87 on April 4, 2025, following age-related health complications, has left the film industry and the nation in mourning.

Tributes from political leaders and celebrities have also flooded in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising Kumar for his ability to inspire national pride through his work.

As the final rituals were performed, a photo of a young Manoj Kumar was displayed at the entrance of his residence for fans to pay their respects. (ANI)

