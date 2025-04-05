Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The mortal remains of actor and director Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, were taken for his final rites today, April 5, 2025, with full state honours.

The legendary Padma Shri awardee was given a grand tribute to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind in Indian cinema. His coffin, draped with the tricolour national flag, marked a fitting farewell to the "Bharat Kumar" of Indian cinema.

Family members and close friends gathered at his residence in Mumbai to bid their final goodbyes.

The ambulance carrying his body was also adorned with garlands and flowers in the tricolour, symbolizing his patriotic journey in cinema.

Manoj Kumar's wife was also among the family members who attended the state honours of the late legendary actor.

Dr. Jitender Singh Shunty, a Padma Shri awardee and President of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, also attended the last rites.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Shunty praised Kumar's unwavering patriotism and the powerful messages conveyed through his films.

"The message he gave through his movies, whether it was Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, Shaheed-e-Azam, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, or Shor, no one in this world can forget his movies. Such people don't die. They are immortal because their songs and their thoughts will live on. I have been a fan of him since childhood," Dr. Shunty said.

He also reflected on the personal relationship he shared with the actor, adding, "It was a father-son relationship with him, and also a friend's relationship. In Covid, he gave me a lot of courage, that Shanti, don't be afraid, don't be scared, serve bravely, and like Bhagat Singh, do something for the country, the world will remember. Manoj Kumar ji's patriotism, his feelings, he loved the country with all his heart."

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), became one of the most iconic actors in the history of Indian cinema.

His portrayal of strong, patriotic characters earned him the affectionate title of "Bharat Kumar."

His films, such as Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965), became landmark productions that defined nationalistic cinema in India.

Kumar's impact was not limited to acting. As a director and producer, he made significant contributions to the Indian film industry.

His directorial debut, 'Upkar,' won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film, and his other films, such as 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' (1974), were both critically and commercially successful.

He earned prestigious awards, such as the Padma Shri (1992) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2015).

Kumar's death on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87, has sent shockwaves across India, with tributes pouring in from political leaders, film industry stalwarts, and fans alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kumar as an "icon of Indian cinema" for his ability to inspire national pride through his films.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and other dignitaries also expressed their heartfelt condolences, recognizing Kumar's unparalleled contribution to the country's cinematic and cultural heritage. (ANI)

