Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Anupam Kher has been receiving loads of appreciation ever since he unveiled the trailer of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great'.

After receiving best wishes from stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, Kher on Tuesday got a shout-out from megastar Amitabh Bachchan over his upcoming film.

Bachchan took to Instagram and shared the trailer of 'Tanvi The Great', sending his love to Kher.

"All the best Anupam .. my prayers and wishes (folded hands emoji and red heart emoji)," Big B captioned the post.

Kher was deeply moved by Big B's humble gesture.

In the comment sections, Kher thanked Big B for his kind words.

"Deeply touched Sir by your generosity and appreciation. It means the world to me and to team @TanviTheWorld!," he responed.

The film stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt as 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father's dream: to salute the Indian flag at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.Her journey, as portrayed in the trailer, challenges societal expectations and institutional limitations.

Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and Karan Tacker also feature in prominent roles.

The project is backed by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, with global distribution managed by Excel Entertainment and AA Films.The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025. (ANI)

