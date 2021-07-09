New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared some adorable pictures from the sets of his film where he is seen cuddling with his new companion.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B posted pictures with a cute little golden retriever puppy. Sharing that he wanted to take the canine home, Big B wrote, ".. my new companion on set .. cozy and comfortable in my arms .. wanted so much to bring her home .. but .."

Looking all dashing in his yellow hoodie and black pants, Big B is seen cuddling a cute little puppy in his arms.

As soon as he shared photos, comments began pouring in. Actor Bhumi Pednekar could not stop gushing over the photos of Big B with his cute companion. She dropped a heart emoticon for them in the comments.

Earlier too, he had shared a few pictures of himself from the sets of his film where he was seen pulling a dog's furry long ears and scratching his neck lovingly.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'. He is currently shooting for 'Goodbye' in Mumbai. (ANI)

