Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work.

The 79-year-old actor, who had tested positive on August 24, shared the news in a post on his official blog.

Also Read | Jungkook Birthday: 5 Kdramas Sequels The BTS Member Can Be A Part Of and Why.

"Back at work...your prayers, gratitude... negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over... mandatory is 7 days," Bachchan wrote.

The veteran star also thanked his fans, whom he addresses as extended family, for their well wishes.

Also Read | Zendaya Birthday: A Red Carpet Darling, She’s a Fashion Force to Reckon With!.

"My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care... have only my folded hands for you," he added.

Bachchan had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)