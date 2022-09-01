In South Korea, many Kpop-idols are also successful actors like Jinyoung, Taecyeon, Minho and even BTS's V in Hwarang. So it isn't unusual to imagine Jungkook, our birthday boy in a Kdrama as well. More so because this year, he has posted quite a few times about the ones he is watching on his Instagram stories like Twenty Five Twenty One and Business Proposal. That made us wonder what if one day, Jungkook decides to be part of a Korean drama. Now that would be fun, we feel. BTS Jungkook as Cartoon Character! Golden Maknae Makes Cameo Appearance in Disney Channel Series 'The Owl House'.

The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook has several qualities apart from being a great singer-songwriter. All of that can be explored in the sequels of several Kdrama shows. Here is our wishlist.

Dream High

A school full of kpop idol and one of them is the leader, what an amazing concept to have. Dream High also had Kpop idols in their cast like Taecyeon, Suzy, IU and more. If ever, the makers want to recreate the same magic, nobody deserves to lead it more than Jungkook. We anyway love his swag!

Sassy, Go Go (Cheer Up)

We all know about Jungkook's friends. He has a lot of them from Bam Bam to GOT7's Yugyeom. Sassy, Go Go sequel can be a perfect ode to the same where one friend uplifts the other while also figuring out about love. This drama doesn't get enough credit despite showing the toxic competition to excel in schools. A BTS member preaching something so important will go a long way in transforming these institutions.

•kdm• judul: cheer up/sassy go go the eye smile couple 😍 who loves them too? pic.twitter.com/l9edzUBXCO — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) March 17, 2022

Still 17

Reimagining the entire series from the male perspective and have Jungkook return from a comatose sleep after 13 years later. Imagine he is in 2022 where there's no BTS! In the original, the role was played by Shin Hye-sun who was a budding violinist before fate intervenes and an accident puts her to sleep for 13 years. This would be such an amazing show to watch with Jungkook in it!

Twenty Five Twenty One

Now before you take offense to this suggestion, let us explain. Jungkook is quite athletic. He is a good boxer and you have all witnessed how fast he can run. A sports drama thus becomes a perfect option here. The reason we want a sequel to Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook is because this series explores a lot more than just sports. It also deals with friendship, rivalry, love and most importantly, life. Nobody has watched their lives transform exponentially more than the BTS members. Hence the suggestion! Twenty Five Twenty One, Thirty Nine, Pachinko - 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Gave Life Lessons We Didn't Know We Needed.

My Girl

How can we end this without a quintessential Chaebol-poor girl love story? While we aren't sure who would look good opposite Jungkook here, imagining him in Lee Dong-Wook's role is already making us so excited. A cold, calculated and burdened man turns into a romantic guy...won't every girl want that with Jungkook!

