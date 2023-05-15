Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has thanked a stranger for helping him beat the traffic and reach his shooting location on time. Bachchan, 80, shared a photograph with a biker on his Instagram on Sunday night. "Thank you for the ride buddy... Don't know you... but you obliged and got me on time to location of work... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... Thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner (sic)," he captioned the post. Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

In the photograph, the cinema icon can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a corduroy jacket, white shoes and sunglasses. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji. Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.” “Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this,” said actor Sayani Gupta. Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Bike Ride From an Unknown Person to Reach Work Location (View Pic).

Big B's Post For Stranger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

While most of his colleagues and fans praised Bachchan's decision to opt for a bike ride to reach on time, some pointed out that the film star and the biker are not wearing helmets. "Where is the helmet sir,” a user commented. Another user wrote, "Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet. Just a cap won't do." Bachchan is currently shooting for Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Project K, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

