Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): As the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026, a local artist, Zuhaib Khan, has made a striking charcoal sketch to commemorate this pivotal event.

The artwork, crafted in anticipation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive budget presentation, features symbolic representations of India's economy and governance.

At the heart of the sketch is a black-and-white portrait of Sitharaman, who is depicted in her signature style: draped in a traditional saree and holding the red folder, which has become synonymous with her "bahi-khata" digital tablet for the paperless Budget presentation.

Key elements of India's development priorities are highlighted, including a gold-colored rupee coin, symbols of the defence sector, urban infrastructure, agriculture, and financial inclusion.

Sitharaman, who presents the budget today in the Lok Sabha, marks a historic moment by equaling P. Chidambaram's record for the most consecutive Union Budgets.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Union Budget 2026-27 following a meeting in Parliament.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman when she arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

Clad in a handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree, the Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

Ahead of her arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman was seen carrying her trademark 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth bearing a golden-coloured national emblem on it. (ANI)

