Washington DC [US], February 12 (ANI): Actress Amy Adams will play the lead role in the Apple TV+ series 'Cape Fear' which is currently in the works, reported Variety.

Adams joins 'No Country For Old Men' actor Javier Bardem in the show. It was announced in November with a 10-episode order, as per Variety.

The series is based on both the John D. MacDonald novel "The Executioners," which inspired Gregory Peck's 1962 Universal Pictures feature "Cape Fear," as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte.

The official logline for the series states, "A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison" as quoted by Variety.

Amy is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood, having received six Academy Award nominations to date. She has been nominated for the films 'Vice,' 'American Hustle, 'The Master,' 'The Fighter,' 'Doubt,' and 'Junebug.'

She is also known for starring in films like 'Arrival' and 'Julie and Julia' as well as the HBO limited series 'Sharp Objects,' which earned her an Emmy nomination.

As per Variety, the actress is repped by Linden Entertainment, WME, and Sloane Offer.

Both Adams and Bardem will executive produce in addition to starring in "Cape Fear." Nick Antosca will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Antosca executive produces alongside Alex Hedlund under their Eat the Cat banner. Steven Spielberg and Scorsese will also executive produce the series.

Spielberg will executive produce via Amblin Television along with Daryl Frank and Justin Falvey. UCP, where Antosca and Eat the Cat are under an overall deal, will produce. (ANI)

