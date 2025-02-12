Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, a leading social media influencer, has found himself at the heart of a major controversy after making offensive remarks on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. His comments have sparked a wave of criticism from both political figures and entertainment industry personalities. While some demand a ban on his show, others are calling for punitive action against the podcaster. BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan also expressed his views on the issue, stressing the need to instil accountability. However, he has been trolled by netizens for his stance. ‘Maa Baap Ko Bhi Nahi Chodhte’: Rajpal Yadav Expresses Disappointment Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial ‘Parents’ Remark on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ (Watch Video).

Ravi Kishan Trolled For His Views on Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

"India's culture is different and they copied a Western show...It is very sad, very shameful to use language. Such things cannot be promoted in India...The law will do its job. Other people should also learn a lesson from this," Ravi Kishan shared his thoughts on the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy. However, netizens mirrored his stance by pointing to his Bhojpuri songs/movies that objectify women, claiming he has no right to speak on the matter. Have a look. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Jackky Bhagnani Slams Offensive Comments, Says ‘Bahut Galat Hai Jo Bhi Hai’ (Watch Video).

'Theek Keh Rahey Hai' Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan Trolled

Not ravi kishan talking about culture 😭 — Mihir Karbelkar (@KarbelkarMihir) February 12, 2025

'Lehnga Utha Dem Rimot Se'

'Should Be Last to Talk About Culture'

Lahenga uthaye dem remote se ✊🏻✊🏻 All Bhojpuri singers and actors should be the last people to talk about culture, morals, and ethics. What these kinds of people have done with Bihar and UP's youth we all know. — Priyanshu Gautam (@Priyans27314223) February 12, 2025

Watch "Lehnga Utha Deb Rimot Se" Song Video:

What Did Ranveer Ahllahbadia Say?

A controversy ignited when clips from an episode of India’s Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia surfaced online. Known for his motivational content, Allahbadia, who has a significant social media following, made an obscene remark during the show that sparked public outrage. Social media users swiftly condemned both Allahbadia and the creators for allowing such crude content to air without any warnings or accountability.

During the episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant an outrageous question: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"

