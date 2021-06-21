New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on Monday, shared a celebratory social media post for her mother Bhavna Pandey, wishing her a happy birthday.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with her doting mother by her side. Wishing her mom, in the caption, she wrote, "If love had a face, it would be yours. happppy bday Maaama, love u for life."

In the pictures, Ananya looked pretty in a white top and blue jeans. She paired it with a simple necklace and grey-coloured handbag. Her mother looked beautiful in a one-piece and fiery red shades, with a pair of anklets.

The post from the 22-year-old star received more than three lakh likes.

Earlier on Father's Day, Ananya had shared a post wishing her father Chunky Pandey on the occasion. She wrote, "coolest there ever was, coolest there will ever be (and imma not jokin about that) happy Father's Day Papa, love u the most."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has a line-up of big-banner films such as Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as the pan-India film, 'Liger' with superstar, Vijay Deverakonda. (ANI)

