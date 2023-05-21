Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The rising star Ananya Panday makes sure there should not be any dull moment if someone visits her Instagram profile. Sharing a mixed bag of pictures, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor captioned her recent post, "A little bit of this and a little bit of that but lots of me..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsfzqW2NTM2/ The first two pictures show Ananya from a recent fashion shoot. Then in another frame, she is showing her tattoo to the world. The fourth picture showcases Ananya from her school days and she has written all over her hands with ink. And the last one shows little Ananya making a surprised face! Ananya's mother Bhavna Panday posted a lot of heart emojis on her post, while bestie Suhana Khan wrote, "DAIS u was quite iconic."

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'. (ANI)

