English singer-songwriter Matty Healy was caught running into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building, amid mounting romance rumours. The 1975 frontman, 34, was seen rushing into the building in a video shared on TikTok, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the clip, Matty can be seen running up the stairs and into the main lobby while someone held the door open for him. He wore a black jumper and dark trousers, completing his look with white trainers. Matty also held a large duffle bag as he made his way inside. As per the portal, Taylor's fans were quick to comment on the clip as they gushed over the pair's budding romance.

"I think that they are perfect for each other. I love both of them," one fan wrote. The video comes just hours after Taylor's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was said to feel 'slighted and distraught' over Taylor and Matty's relationship. Rumours of the romance began to swirl earlier this month, just weeks after news of Taylor and Joe's split after six years together broke.

A source has claimed Joe is 'doing his best to keep busy', but has been left unhappy with his former girlfriend's new romance.

