Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is in negotiations to join the peasant revolt movie "The Rage".

Directed by Paul Greengrass, the upcoming film previously had Matthew McConaughey in the lead, but the actor dropped out of the project, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is set during the Peasants' Revolt, a major uprising that took part across large parts of England in 1381 in response to socio-economic and political tensions and high taxation.

The 41-year-old actor, known for projects such as "The Social Network" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", will portray a farmer who becomes the leader of the revolt in the film. PTI ATR

