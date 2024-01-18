Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday night hosted a star-studded birthday bash for lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Several Big B-town celebs marked their presence at the party.

Also Read | Mareena Michael Responds to 'Feminist' Label on Video Clip of Shine Tom Chacko Yelling at Her During Vivekanandan Viralanu Film Promotions Goes Viral - WATCH.

Javed Akhtar arrived at the bash along with his wife Shabana Azmi. The paps stationed outside the location wished him a happy birthday.

The lyricist's son Farhan Akhtar along with his wife Shibani Dandekar attended the party in matching beige outfits.

Also Read | Kiran Rao Makes Her Debut on Instagram; Drops First Post Giving Sneak Peak into Her Upcoming Film Laapataa Ladies (See Post).

The host for the night, Anil Kapoor looked handsome as he donned a white shirt.

Anil's brothers Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also marked their presence at the bash.

In one of the pics, Javed Akhtar along with Farhan, Zoya, Anil and Boney Kapoor is seen posing in front of the paps.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and director Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the party.

Javed Akhtar, who has penned a string of classics in collaboration with screenwriter Salim Khan, turned a year older on Wednesday.

Popularly known as Salim-Javed, the duo scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar', 'Trishul', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Dostana', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sholay', 'Mr India', 'Don', and many more.

A documentary titled 'Angry Young Men', was announced earlier, based on the lives of screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films) is teaming up with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films for the documentary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)